Bengaluru Man Kills Live-In Partner With Pressure Cooker, Arrested

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for beating his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker at their rented Bengaluru home, police have said.

The incident, police said, took place around 5 pm Saturday when the two were fighting over the man's suspicion that his partner was cheating on him.

Police said Vaishnav and Deva (24), both from Kerala, had been living together in Bengaluru for about two years. They knew each other from college and worked at a sales and marketing firm at Bengaluru's Koramangala.

During an altercation on Saturday, Vaishnav allegedly hit Deva with a pressure cooker, killing her. The matter came to light when Deva's sister could not reach her on the phone and contacted her neighbour. The neighbour then alerted the police.

According to an ANI report, Vaishnav was on the run after the incident, but police tracked him down and arrested him.

Police have found that the couple's parents knew that they were living together. They were also aware of their altercations over Vaishnav's suspicions and had tried to resolve the matter. Neighbours have reportedly told police that the couple quarreled frequently.

"I met the woman's parents when I visited the spot. They told me that the two had been fighting over the past several days. The family had also tried to sort out the issue," said CK Baba, deputy commissioner of Police for Bengaluru South-East division, said.

A murder case has been registered against Vaishnav and further probe is on, police have said.