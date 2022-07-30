Bengaluru Man Gets Life Sentence For Murdering Wife In Acid Attack: Cops

The couple was married in 1996.

A Sessions Court in Bengaluru has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife who succumbed to his acid attack.

Chennegowda "suspected his wife's fidelity as she was beautiful" and poured acid on her to disfigure her.

Manjula succumbed to her injuries on September 29, 2017, two months after the acid attack.

The case was registered in the Kempegowda Nagar police station.

The XXXXVI City Civil and Sessions Judge Manjunath found Chennegowda guilty of murder, acid attack and subjecting his wife to cruelty.

He was sentenced to life for murder and ten years imprisonment for acid attack and two years for cruelty.

