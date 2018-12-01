Bengaluru Doctor Kills Mother, Sister; Couldn't Cure Their Migraine: Cops

The doctor also tried to kill himself. He has been admitted to a hospital.

Bengaluru | | Updated: December 01, 2018 22:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bengaluru Doctor Kills Mother, Sister; Couldn't Cure Their Migraine: Cops

The doctor allegedly killed his mother and sister by injecting them with poison. (Representational)


Bengaluru: 

A doctor in Bengaluru, allegedly killed his mother and sister by injecting poison and tried to commit suicide for not being able to cure their migraine, police said. 

Govinda Prakash (43) allegedly poisoned his mother Mookambika (75), sister Shyamala (40), and tried to commit suicide in the same manner in the morning because he could not find a cure for their illness. A purported suicide note revealed that, police said.

The doctor has been admitted to a hospital and is under treatment, they added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

bengaluru doctorbengaluru doctor kills mother

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionGeorge BushLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAIDS DayEarthquakeG20Priyanka ChopraRajma Chawal Movie

................................ Advertisement ................................