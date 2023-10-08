14 Dead In Bengaluru Cracker Shop Fire, Efforts On To Identify Victims

The shop owner was stockpiling these crackers in view of Navaratri and Deepavali.

The death count in the fire accident at a cracker shop near Bengaluru reached 14 on Sunday following the death of two more people, police sources said.

While 12 people were charred to death on the spot at the shop-cum-godown at Attibele in Anekal Taluk on Saturday, two others died while undergoing treatment today.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the spot on Saturday and announced a compensaton of Rs 5 lakh each to the victims.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the deaths.

Most of those who died were employed at the firecracker godown-cum-shop, police said, adding efforts are being taken to ascertain the identity of the victims. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm while unloading firecracker cartons from a transport vehicle.

"Some employees were working inside the shop when the fire broke out," Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi said.

"More than nine fire tenders were pressed into service, which has brought the fire under control," he added.

The fire destroyed several vehicles parked nearby. The place where the tragedy occurred is just a few kilometres away from Tamil Nadu border.

According to the police, most of the victims were from Ammalpettai in Dharmapuri district, Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur and Kallakurichi districts in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The godown owner is also among the injured, police said.

A case has been registered against the godown owner and one person was arrested.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the mishap and announced a cash relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the victims' families.

In a statement, he said he has deputed his cabinet colleagues R Sakkarapani and Ma Subramanian to oversee the treatment requirements of the injured and coordinate steps for their transfer to Tamil Nadu, as may be the requirement.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.

