Bengaluru Cop Stabbed For Trying To Stop Men From Drinking In Public

A police constable was stabbed by some unknown miscreants when he tried to stop them from having alcohol and smoking, police said on Friday.

"The police department had received lots of complaints about a group of boys who used to come to an almost empty area located near the residential area and used to drink and smoke in the under-construction buildings there. The group also used to mistreat and trouble passersby in the area," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North) Shashi Kumar.

"The Inspector, RT Nagar had instructed his constables to be in the area. Upon seeing the police the group tried to run away but 2 of them were caught. The duo stabbed one of our constables, Nagaraju, while they were being brought to the police station in an auto," he said.

The injured constable was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital but was recovering, police said.

Police are seeking to arrest the six-member group. Further investigation is underway.