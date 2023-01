Barricade Falls On Car Near Bengaluru Metro Construction Site

This is the third such mishap at a construction site in Bengaluru this month (Representational image)

Another incident at a metro construction site in Bengaluru was reported after a barricade fell on a four-wheeler, carrying family members, and caused damage to the vehicle. The occupants of the car, including the driver Santosh Kumar are safe.

The accident happened on Saturday at the Doddanekundi crossroads near Mahadevapura on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru when Santosh Kumar was travelling home with his family.

As per sources, the roadblock fell on the car, while it was driving past Karthik Nagar and moving toward KR Puram, resulting in damage to the automobile.

"In order to examine the mishap, representatives from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) arrived at the spot," they added.

The Metro however says the car had hit the barricade.

This is the third such mishap at a construction site in Bengaluru this month.

Earlier on January 10, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru, killing a woman and her toddler son. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries.

Two days later on January 12, a road collapsed suddenly due to a sinkhole near the metro construction site on Brigade Road, at Trinity Circle to Shivajinagar stretch.