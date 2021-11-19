Speeding SUV Jumps Divider, Rams Cab In Bengaluru, 3 Killed

The front part of the car was completely damaged

Three people were killed when a speeding SUV moving towards Bengaluru city from the airport side jumped over a divider and rammed a cab late on Thursday night.

The incident took place on airport road near Vidyanagar Cross in Chikkajala Police limits in Bangalore City around 9:30 pm yesterday.

Pictures from the scene showed the mangled remains of the cab, with its front part completely gone.

All the three occupants of the cab, including a woman, died on the spot whereas the two occupants of the SUV were seriously injured.

The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital.