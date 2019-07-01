29 Flights Delayed At Bengaluru Airport As IndiGo Faces Server Issues

IndiGo staff had to move to manual bookings due to the server glitch

IndiGo passengers had a difficult time on Monday after 29 flights were delayed for more than half-an-hour at the Bengaluru airport due to a server glitch.

The reservation system, which conked out at 4.29 am, could be restored only at 5.07 am, IndiGo said in a statement.

"A technical glitch was observed for about half an hour early this morning from 4.29 am to 5.07 am. This affected just 29 flights with an average delay of less than 30 minutes approximately," IndiGo said in a late evening statement.

Earlier, an airline spokesperson said 63 flights were affected due to the conking out of the server.

As the IndiGo staff moved to manual bookings due to the server glitch, it resulted in long queues at the airline's check-in counters across the airport, according to sources.

"The server was fully restored and functioned smoothly afterwards. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," IndiGo said in the statement.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability