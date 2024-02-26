Long Queues, Empty Buckets In "Parched" Bengaluru, No Water Supply Tomorrow

Women stand in queues with empty buckets to collect water from tankers.

Bengaluru is struggling with an acute water crisis with the onset of summer, prompting a 24-hour water supply cut starting Tuesday.

Low water levels in neighbouring reservoirs and receding groundwater levels have forced the city water board to prioritize other water sources, like the Cauvery basin, to meet the city's drinking water needs.

On Monday, men and women made long queues with empty buckets to collect water from tankers. The locals in the parched area - who are dependent on groundwater - say they are paying double the usual cost for tankers to meet their daily water needs.

Shimna, a resident of Horamavu, said they have not been able to use the groundwater for a month and are now dependent only on water tankers.

"The tankers charge Rs 6,000. If we have to pay this price every day, it will become very difficult for us. Our savings are affected as we are paying both for drinking water and for water for other daily needs. We will be happy if the authorities help us," the resident added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government is exploring the possibility of digging more borewells to solve the issue.

"We have allotted Rs 8 crore to solve the water issue. Some MLAs said borewells have been dug up to 1,500 feet. We are exploring the possibility of digging 500 meters deeper besides installing more borewells," said Mr Shivakumar.

BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who represents the KR Puram constituency, slammed the government for solving the water crisis despite multiple representations.

"There's water scarcity everywhere. What is the government doing? I have written so many letters. All guarantees are being given but there is no money for this," he added.