23-Year-Old Techie Found Dead In Bengaluru Flat, Cops Search For Boyfriend

A 23-year-old education technology firm employee was found dead in her flat in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Suspecting it to be a murder, the police have launched a manhunt for her friend, who is at large.

The crime came to light after Akanksha Bidyasar's roommate returned to the flat on Monday only to find her dead, they said.

Her roommate alerted police who reached the spot and conducted inquiry.

Akanksha was found lying dead in the bed with a dupatta tied around her neck.

Investigation revealed that Akanksha's friend Arpith Gurijala had come to visit her on Monday.

Police suspect the involvement of Mr Gurijala, who is missing.

Arpith and Akanksha used to work together in Hyderabad.

Recently, Akanksha had shifted to Bengaluru.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)