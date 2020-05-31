In A Week Of Heavy Rain In Bengaluru, 1 Dead, Trees Uprooted, Power Cuts

Electricity supply has also been hit, with trees and branches bringing down power lines.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds have been reported in Bengaluru for over a week now, bringing down temperature in the city. But these incessant rains have also wreaked havoc across the state capital, uprooting trees, damaging vehicles and power cuts in many areas. One woman died earlier this week after items from a construction site fell on her following heavy winds.

From last Sunday, Bengaluru has been witnessing rain with thunder and lightning seen everyday in many parts of the city.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management has predicted light to moderate rains accompanied with thundershowers for today.

BBMP Rainfall Forecast: Scattered light to moderate rains/thundershowers likely over BBMP area. pic.twitter.com/kjbna8VoOb - KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) May 30, 2020

Yelahanka received 72.5 mm of rain in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The city corporation has been receiving hundreds of complaints about fallen trees and has been working to clear the fallen vegetation from last Sunday.

Electricity supply has also been hit, with trees and branches bringing down power lines and poles as they fell. The electricity board, BESCOM, also deliberately cut power in many areas while repairs were on. As a result, many part of the IT capital of the country were without power supply for hours.

The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala very soon and will then make its way to neighbouring Karnataka.

The weather department has also issued warnings about rainfall due to a depression over the Arabian Sea that will have an impact on Lakshadweep, Kerala and coastal Karnataka.