Yamaha XR155 Breaks Cover Overseas, Will It Come To India?

Yamaha has unveiled the Cygnus XR155 in Taiwan. With this, the Yamaha Cygnus XR155 has become the first scooter under the 'Cygnus' banner to get a larger 155 engine, surpassing the 125cc mark set by the previous models. The 7th-gen Cygnus scooter has received a bunch of features and design upgrades.

The Yamaha Cygnus XR155 derives its power from the 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, VVA-equipped engine. The same power mill is seen on the Yamaha Aerox 155 in India. While the brand has not yet revealed the power figures of the XR155, the Yamaha Aerox claims to deliver a peak power and torque output of 15 hp at 8,000rpm and 13.9 Nm at 6,500rpm.

Talking about the design, the Yamaha Cygnus XR155 seems to draw inspiration from the Yamaha XMAX sold in the foreign market. The front profile of the scooter consists of a triple-lens LED headlight, with pronounced LED DRLs that give it an aggressive appeal. The LED headlight is enabled to switch between white and warm white. Meanwhile, it ditches the step-through layout of the Aerox 155 and integrates a flat floorboard design.

The Yamaha XR155 scooter is equipped with features like an LCD instrument cluster, a smart key with keyless go, mobile phone unlock, smartphone app, USB Type-C port, and more.

While the brand has been tight-lipped about its plan to launch the XR155 in India. However, if launched, the Yamaha scooter will rival the likes of the newly launched TVS Ntorq 150.