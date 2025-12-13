Yamaha YZF R2 Name Trademarked In India: New KTM RC200 Rival Incoming?

Yamaha Motor India has filed a trademark application for the name YZF-R2 in India. While it doesn't give any assurance that the brand is planning to expand the line of R-series bikes in India, it can be the first hint at the launch of a new product. Presently, the Japanese automaker has models like the YZF-R15 and the YZF-R3 in the Indian market. If the YZF-R2 is launched in the country, it will occupy the space between the aforementioned models in the lineup.

Yamaha's supersport lineup in India currently has a noticeable gap. The R15, a 155cc motorcycle, serves as an entry-level performance option, while the R3 features a 321cc twin-cylinder engine. Introducing a 200cc-plus model called the R2 would effectively fill this gap, providing a smoother upgrade path for riders without the significant price and performance leap to the R3.

Information about the R2 is still limited. There have been no sightings of test mules or official announcements concerning its engine details, specifications, or release date. For now, the only solid indication of Yamaha's plans is the trademark registration for the R2.

The Yamaha R15 continues to perform strongly in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom), it features a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission.

Above the R15 is the Yamaha R3, which is priced at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The R3 is powered by a 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 42 PS and 29.5 Nm of torque, also paired with a six-speed gearbox. Although it offers more power and refinement, its higher price places it in a distinctly different category.

When launched, the YZF-R2 is expected to compete directly with the KTM RC 200, which currently has a price of Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). From a product lineup perspective, the R2 could initially coexist with the R15, providing additional choices for consumers. In the long term, Yamaha may also consider the R2 as a potential successor to the R15, depending on market reactions.