Yamaha R3 70th Anniversary Edition To Hit Roads Globally In 2026: Check Pics

Yamaha is a motorcycle manufacturer of high order, as it is praised for making some of the most mental production motorycles in the history. The company celebrated its 70th anniversary a few weeks back, and to commemorate the occasion, new 70th anniversary edition livery was revealed. While Yamaha used the new livery on racetracks for a few championships, the paint job will soon hit roads. Yamaha's 4 supersports models - R125, R3, R7, and R9, will be available in the new 70th anniversary edition livery throughout the year 2026 at retails shops. Of these models, its only the Yamaha R3 that is on sale in the Indian market.

2026 Yamaha R3 70th Anniversary Edition

Although, considering the low demand of the motorcycle in our market, it is difficult to see the 70th anniversary edition's arrival to our shores. Talking of design bits, the motorcycle continues with the same body panels, but they are now finished in a dual-tone paint job with a red and white combination. The treatment is followed for the fairings, tank, and the motorcycle's tail section. The side fairings gets 3D graphics with black shadows, while the tank is finished in a white-red paint theme. A 'R3' logo sits on the face, along with a 'YAMAHA' placed atop the headlamp.

Mechanically, the motorcycle is unchanged too. It draws power from a 321cc twin-cylinder powertplant that puts out 42 PS and 29.4 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The power is channeled to the rear wheel via 6-speed gearbox. It rides on 17-inch rims on both ends, suspended on upside-down front forks and a monoshock for the rear. The motorcycle is also loaded with a slipper clutch with assist function and all-digital TFT screen.

Also Read - Hero Vida To Launch Dirt.E K3 Kids Enduro Motorcycle In India On Dec 12

In the Indian market, the Yamaha R3 retails at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 3.39 lakh. It goes against the likes of the KRM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Aprilia RS 457, and Kawasaki Ninja 500.