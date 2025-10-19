TVS Apache RTX 300 Review: Balanced Tourer With Playful Side

After performing in Dakar for a while, the Indian manufacturer has used its experience to expand the Apache family with a new adventure tourer, the RTX 300. It carries the hopes of taking the brand off the tarmac and into a new territory. But is the machine worthy of the Apache name? Can it actually stir things up in a growing segment? And most importantly, is it here to chart its own path? After riding the bike, we have our observations to answer these questions.

Engine And Performance

At the core of the Apache RTX 300 is a newly developed 299.1cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine producing 35 hp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Unlike the older BMW co-developed 310, this engine is entirely an in-house design. The power delivery is smooth and linear, making it highly tractable in urban traffic and relaxed for highway cruising. When going off-road, the engine compels you to downshift and performs well in the initial gears for better operations in tricky situations and going uphill.

The 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch offers close ratios in lower gears for city maneuverability and taller gearing for stability at speed. Higher variants feature a bi-directional quickshifter, which enhances gear changes. Despite its sporty heritage, the engine focuses on refinement with rubber-mounted bars that minimize handlebar vibrations, while the exhaust note is deep and clean, aligned with the bike's touring character. Even in situations where you might get stuck in traffic, the radiator with oil and water cooling effectively takes care of the temperature.

The Apache RTX 300 also offers four ride modes: Urban, Rain, Tour, and Rally, adjusting throttle response, ABS, and traction control to suit diverse riding conditions. However, the difference is not very noticeable until you put the bike in Rally mode, which turns off the ABS essential for gliding through trails. While outright sportiness is not its primary claim, the traits of the Apache family are still visible. The engine strikes a fine balance between performance and everyday usability. Something that might help it establish its dominance in the segment.

Comfort And Ergonomics

The Apache RTX 300 features an 835 mm tall seat, slightly on the higher side for the segment, which may challenge short kings but provides generous space and comfort for taller individuals with a lot of room to move around and adjust. The seat could have had better padding; slight discomfort sets in if you are saddled for way too long in the same position. The upright riding position, aided by a wide but not overly tall handlebar, promotes relaxed posture and good control. While sitting offers good comfort, standing on the bike can be a tricky affair. The wide-set footpegs provide a good stance but lack sufficient knee grip areas.

If you are someone who prefers sitting even when the surface gets bumpy, you are in luck. Thanks to the WP suspension setup, the bike excels in soaking up bumps and uneven surfaces, allowing riders to traverse challenging roads without fatigue or discomfort, making it highly suitable for long-distance touring and light off-roading.

Handling And Ride Quality

Built on a steel trellis frame with a die-cast aluminum swingarm, the Apache RTX 300 offers solid and confidence-inspiring handling that leans more towards a stable tourer rather than an aggressive sport machine. The suspension comprises 180mm travel telescopic upside-down forks at the front and a mono-tube WP shock at the rear, which together deliver excellent composure on rough roads. The purpose-built Eurogrip tires perform their job well. Braking is handled by dual discs with switchable dual-channel ABS, including a rear-off in Rally mode for gravel paths. While it may not be the most agile in swift corners compared to some adventure bikes, the Apache RTX 300 promises a grounded and sure-footed ride.

Features and Technology

TVS has loaded the Apache RTX 300 with premium features uncommon within its price range. The highlight is a 5-inch full-color TFT display offering phone mirroring with Google Maps and turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth, ensuring connectivity without distractions. Another segment first, and a highlight is in the form of dynamic lighting, which increases intensity depending on need when left in automatic mode.

Riders also benefit from cruise control. Although we did not have the chance to experience its full potential. Traction control, ABS, and a USB charging port are also among the noteworthy features. The bike supports a configurable rear ABS off mode for off-road control and includes a service due indicator. Higher variants receive a bi-directional quickshifter and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), enhancing convenience and ride confidence.

Talking about convenience, the brand is offering several optional accessories, such as a raised front beak, knuckle guards, crash guards, and luggage mounting brackets, to provide touring practicality.

Design And Styling

The Apache RTX 300 offers a muscular and purposeful adventure look. To make things better, the front end gets a rather mean-looking face with twin LED headlamps with intricate details that enhance identity and visibility. At first glance, you might feel unsure of the look. However, witnessing it in person makes a lot of difference and might turn you into an admirer.

The semi-faired front with a tall, adjustable windscreen lends it touring credentials, while the sculpted fuel tank flows into a compact tail section with twin outlet-style exhausts producing a stylish yet functional rear profile. All of it is further enhanced by 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod in tires with thick grooves. Its overall stance balances sportiness and ruggedness, making it visually appealing while practical for road and mild off-road conditions.

Verdict

The TVS Apache RTX 300 impresses as a thoughtfully engineered adventure tourer designed for riders seeking a versatile motorcycle that balances comfort, capable performance, and advanced features without chasing hardcore off-road stereotypes. It's in-house engine shines with refinement and usability, the chassis and suspension deliver confidence and comfort, and the tech-savvy package enhances everyday usability and touring convenience. While not the most aggressive or extreme in the segment, it offers excellent value for its price, making it an enticing choice for urban adventurers and touring enthusiasts alike, eager to explore beyond city limits.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 doesn't scream for attention or try to act tougher than it is. Instead, it focuses on getting the basics right: comfort, balance, and everyday usability. The engine feels refined, making long hours in the saddle surprisingly easy. The suspension and chassis work together to keep things stable and reassuring, whether you're on smooth highways or broken backroads. It's loaded with the kind of tech that you might need. The Apache RTX 300 might not be the most hardcore adventure bike out there, but it manages to provide good value for the money. For riders who love exploring without overcomplicating things, this bike hits a sweet spot.

Price starts at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with variants offering incremental features, making the RTX 300 a competitive contender among sub-300cc adventure motorcycles in the Indian market.