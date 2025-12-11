Ather Rizta Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone; Company's Best-Selling Electric Scooter

Ather Energy announced that its family scooter, Rizta, has crossed the 2 lakh sales mark. The milestone comes just six months after Ather marked the sales of its first lakh Rizta units in May 2025, showcasing the strong and growing demand for Rizta across India.

Since its launch in April 2024, Rizta has helped broaden Ather's reach beyond its southern strongholds, with newer markets responding strongly to the family scooter. The introduction of new options like the Terracotta Red and the Rizta S variant with a 3.7 kWh battery has also significantly contributed to the sales, further fueling this momentum. Ather's Middle India expansion has come largely on the back of Rizta, which has helped fill the gap to unlock demand in Middle India's consumer base. Rizta now accounts for over 70 Pc of Ather's total sales. Moreover, Ather has nearly doubled its market share in key states such as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which have grown from 7 Pc in Q1 FY26 to 14 Pc in Q3 FY26 (till Nov'25), Punjab grew from 8 Pc to 15 Pc, and Uttar Pradesh from 4 Pc to 10 Pc, in the same time period.

Ather Rizta

Given its wide acceptance, Rizta has played a significant role in accelerating Ather's sales and retail expansion across the country. Ather recently surpassed a major retail milestone of over 5 lakh electric scooters sold across India, according to Vahan and Telangana Vehicle Online Sales data. Additionally, since Rizta's launch in April 2024, Ather has rapidly scaled its footprint, adding Experience Centres (ECs) across the country, to reach 524 ECs as of 30th September 2025.

Speaking on the milestone, Ravneet Singh Phokela, CBO, Ather Energy, said, "Rizta has been on a roll from the very beginning, expanding our addressable market and enabling us to expand distribution aggressively, especially in Middle and North India. Going forward, our focus remains on strengthening product accessibility through deeper distribution and building on this strong base."

Rizta is available in two models - Rizta S and Rizta Z, both with an IDC range of 123 km and 159 km, each. It has a large and comfortable seat and offers a storage space of 56L, including a 34L under-seat capacity and an optional 22L frunk accessory. It also has a floorboard that provides the rider with ample leg space. Additionally, Rizta has several safety features like SkidControl, as well as features that were previously available on Ather's 450 series of scooters, such as Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), theft & tow alerts, and ping my scooter (available with AtherStack Pro). Moreover, at Ather Community Day 2025, Ather announced a major upgrade for the Rizta Z with touchscreen functionality. Earlier this year, Rizta was also introduced in Ather's international markets - Nepal and Sri Lanka.