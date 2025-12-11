New-Gen Triumph Tiger 900 Snapped Testing Abroad; Here's What It Reveals

Triumph is gearing up for a significant generational upgrade to the Tiger 900, with a recently spotted test mule in southern Europe offering a glimpse of the extensive changes underway. While the current Tiger 900 already stands out as a highly capable adventure motorcycle, its upcoming successor appears poised to elevate the middleweight touring segment even further.

The spy shots reveal that the front end of the upcoming Tiger 900 bears a strong resemblance to the larger Tiger 1200. A compact projector headlight is visible, while most other styling cues remain hidden under camouflage, reinforcing its prototype status. The beak design appears more refined, flowing smoothly into the tank shrouds for a cohesive look. The familiar split radiator arrangement seems to have been retained, but the fuel tank now sports sharper cuts and deeper creases compared to the current model. A closer look also reveals that the exhaust sits noticeably lower than on the existing Tiger 900, hinting at significant internal changes to the engine. Together, these updates suggest Triumph is preparing a more advanced and thoroughly reworked middleweight adventure machine.

New-Gen Triumph Tiger 900

Photo Credit: Motorradonline.de

The upcoming Tiger features a redesigned rear subframe, while the swingarm, though familiar at first glance, shows subtle differences upon closer inspection. Its wheelbase also appears longer than the current model, hinting at revised dynamics. With these changes, the next-generation Tiger is clearly in the early stages of testing. Triumph is expected to officially unveil the adventure motorcycle towards the end of 2026, or perhaps in 2027, marking a significant generational leap.

Among the most notable updates is the engine. The prototype showcases a thoroughly revised engine block, accompanied by a completely reworked exhaust system. The muffler is visibly larger and positioned lower than before, hinting at bigger mechanical changes. A likely increase in displacement and output over the current 888cc triple, rated at 108 hp and 90 Nm, should enhance performance while meeting stricter emission norms.

Apart from the new-gen Triumph Tiger 900, the brand has revealed the Alpine and the Desert special editions recently for the global market for the Triumph Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 series. Apart from the new livery, the new editions also incorporate a host of mechanical and technical upgrades from the Triumph Tiger 900 and 1200's standard version.

New Triumph Tiger 900

Photo Credit: Motorradonline.de

The Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions are enhanced takes on the GT Pro and Rally Pro variants. Both are powered by the same 888cc T-plane triple engine, delivering 106 bhp and 89.48 Nm of torque.

Triumph has equipped the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions with a factory-fitted Akrapovic silencer, its first time offering one as standard on an adventure bike. For added durability, the Alpine gets engine protection bars, while the Desert comes with fuel tank protection bars to better handle off-road conditions.