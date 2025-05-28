Yamaha Sales Breakup: Ray ZR Dominates The List, Despite Negative YoY Growth

In April 2025, Yamaha sold 46,826 two-wheelers in India, which represents a 25.79 percent decrease compared to April 2024, when 63,098 units were sold. Additionally, this figure shows a 7.23 percent drop from March 2025, where sales totaled 50,473 units. In this article, we will examine the year-over-year (YoY) and month-over-month (MoM) sales figures for Yamaha Motors.

Yamaha Sales April 2025: YoY Sales Analysis

The year-on-year report highlights that the Yamaha RayZR has become increasingly popular in domestic markets. Sales have risen slightly by 0.91 percent, reaching 14,183 units in April 2025, up from 14,055 units the previous year. The RayZR now accounts for a significant 30.29 percent of the company's total sales.

In contrast, sales of the FZ fell by 2.15 percent, down to 13,482 units from 13,778 units last year. The MT15 saw a sharp decline of 47.41 percent, selling only 7,025 units compared to 13,359 units in April 2024. The Fascino also experienced a significant drop of 35.65 percent, with sales falling to 5,678 units from 8,824 units a year prior.

The Yamaha R15 faced a major decline as well, dropping 55.97 percent to just 4,908 units, down from 11,146 units in April 2024. The Aerox sales decreased by 21.98 percent, with 1,484 units sold. However, the new 2025 Aerox 155, which comes in Standard and S trims, is expected to boost sales next month with fresh color options and updated graphics.

Yamaha MT 03

Ending on a positive note, the R3/MT03 experienced a remarkable increase in demand, with sales rising by 94.12 percent with 66 units, up from just 34 units the previous year.

Yamaha Sales April 2025: MoM Sales Analysis

Yamaha's sales saw a drop of 7.23 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 50,473 units sold in March 2025, which is a decrease of 3,647 units. The RayZR was the top seller with 14,183 units, although it also experienced a slight decline of 2.25 percent.

In contrast, the FZ had a strong performance, increasing sales by 16.39 percent from 11,583 units in March to 13,482 units month prior.

However, the MT15 faced a notable decline of 22.58 percent, with sales falling to 7,025 units. The Fascino also decreased by 14.41 percent, dropping from 6,634 units to 5,678 units. The R15 saw a significant drop of 25.88 percent, with its sales now at 4,908 units, while the Aerox fell by 25.46 percent.

The R3/MT03 showed growth, both year-over-year and month-over-month, with a rise of 11.86 percent as sales increased from 59 units in March to 66 units last month.