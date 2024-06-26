Yamaha Reveals New Y-AMT Automatic Gearbox

Soon you can see Yamaha motorcycles with an AMT gearbox

Yamaha revealed its new Y-AMT semi-automatic gearbox for its motorcycles. The idea is to offer sporty and engaging riding experience with no added stress of operating the clutch and gearbox while riding and instead of focussing on just throttle and braking. Yamaha will launch the technology on multiple models. The Y-AMT tech will allow riders to choose between a fully automatic and a manual mode, while riding the motorcycle. Like in any AMT unit, the rider doesn't need to operate the clutch, instead, there will be a '+' and a '-' button, for upshifts and downshifts, which can be operated with just the thumb and index finger.

Yamaha Y-AMT Technology

For automatic riding, the Y-AMT tech will offer two riding modes - 'D' and 'D+'. There will be no need of using the plus and minus buttons for shifting gears and you can ride the motorcycle and increase the speed like you do, with a gearless scooter, by just increasing the throttle. The D+ mode offers a sportier riding experience with aggressive gearshifts higher up in the rev range, while the D mode is meant for sedate riding, within urban environments.

The entire AMT tech setup will weigh just 2.8 kg

Yamaha says that the Y-AMT tech will weigh just 2.8 kg, which is not a significant increase. Honda offers the DCT tech on its motorcycles like the Africa Twin. European manufacturers like BMW and KTM too are working on automatic tech for their motorcycles, which we may see in the next couple of years or even sooner.