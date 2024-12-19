Yamaha Aerox Alpha Unveiled With Updated Design For Global Market

Yamaha has taken covers off of the latest version of the Aerox scooter called "Alpha". This version of the maxi scooter has been unveiled for the Indonesian market. To separate it from the previous version, the Japanese manufacturer has given it aesthetic upgrades along with a pack of new features. This comes right after the introduction of the updated version of the Aerox in the new S variant.

In terms of design, the Yamaha Aero Alpha gets a sharper appeal. Contributing to this appeal are dual LED projectors placed in a unique headlamp cluster. This unit also provides space for the LED DRLs which make the scooter look more aggressive. Sharp character lines on the apron further contribute to the same. Additionally, the scooter seems to have an aerodynamic design with a redesigned rear end consisting of LED tail light and indicators. Complementing the design of the scooter are seven different paint schemes.



The brand is also offering an extended feature list with elements like TFT screen with three display modes used as the instrument cluster, two riding modes, emergency start stop signal, traction control, and more. The scooter also gets Bluetooth connectivity which opens doors to convenience features like turn-by-turn navigation. All of this will be divided among four variants of the scooter: Standard, CyberCity, Turbo, and Turbo Ultimate.

Yamaha Aerox Alpha continues to seek power from the same 155 cc engine. This unit produces 15.4 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. This scooter now gets an electric CVT. This is the same transmission system that the brand had employed on the NMAX Turbo. It makes it easier for the rider to switch between the T and S riding mode. Furthermore, the rider can also easily change the acceleration modes (Low, Medium, High) using the Y-shift button.