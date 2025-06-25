Advertisement

Volvo XC60 Becomes Brand's Best-Selling Model; Over 2.7 Million Units Sold

Volvo XC60 becomes the brand's top seller with more than 2.7 million units sold, praised for safety, design, and family-friendly performance.

Volvo XC60

Volvo has recorded sales of over 2.7 million units of the XC60, surpassing the Volvo 240 as the best-selling Volvo model ever. Since its debut in 2008, Volvo Cars' mid-size SUV has remained a favourite among customers, appealing to a wide range of drivers who value safety, quality, and a premium driving experience. In 2018, it was named World Car of the Year.

Sussanne Hagglund, Head of Global Offer at Volvo, said- "Growing up in Sweden in the 1980s, the Volvo 240 was the iconic family car - you could spot one in almost every driveway. Today, the XC60 has taken over that position in two ways. Not only as the family favourite, but also becoming our all-time top-seller, which is the ultimate proof point of a successful car."

Volvo XC60 interior

Volvo XC60 interior

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India, commented- "What makes the XC60 so popular has a lot to do with how it seamlessly integrates power with the core value that defines Volvo: safety. For families across India, the XC60 offers that perfect blend of Scandinavian design, SUV practicality, and, most importantly, the unparalleled peace of mind that comes with driving a Volvo car. It's a confident and well-built package designed to showcase power and protect people".

The brand claims that the Volvo XC60 has continued to introduce numerous advanced safety technologies, such as City Safety - the world's first standard low-speed automatic emergency braking system designed to help avoid or mitigate a collision at speeds up to 30 km/h. Launched in 2008, this feature has since become commonplace on new cars around the world.

The Volvo XC60 gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system, which delivers a peak power and torque output of 250 hp and 360 Nm. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 6.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 180 km/h.

Volvo, Volvo XC60, Volvo XC60 Sales
