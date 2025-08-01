Volvo XC60 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 71.90 Lakh: Specs, Features, And More

Volvo has launched the facelifted XC60 SUV in the Indian market, starting at a price of Rs 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a nominal increase compared to its predecessor, which was priced at Rs 70.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the second update for this generation of the popular premium SUV, featuring enhancements in its exterior design, interior comfort, and technology. These updates were essential for maintaining the XC60's competitive edge, especially since it is one of Volvo's best-selling models worldwide. To put numbers to the fact, it has registered sales of over 2.7 million units across the globe.

Volvo XC60 Facelift: Design

Starting with the appearance, the SUV maintains its silhouette with changes in its front fascia to set it apart from its predecessor. The most significant of these changes is the presence of a diagonally slatted grille pattern, a new clean design for the bumper with revisions in the air vents, and a smoked finish for the LED taillamps. Complementing all of this is a new design for the alloy wheels. For the first time, it comes finished in paint scheme options like Mulberry Red and Forest Green.

Volvo XC60 Facelift: Interior

Step on the inside, and the SUV welcomes you with an 11.2-inch standalone touchscreen infotainment supported by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. The brand claims that it is faster and offers better visuals. The owners will also get over-the-air updates with a redesigned interface. Apart from this, there are cosmetic enhancements like a new design for the mesh speaker grilles with a minimalist interior with Nappa leather upholstery.

The SUV also gets Bowers and Wilkins 15-speaker sound system, a 12.3-inch driver's display, massaging seat, multi-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, heated, and ventilated front seats among other things.

Volvo XC60 Facelift: Powertrain, Rivals

The updated version of the XC60 will mechanically retain the existing 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Referred to as the B5 AWD Mild Hybrid, this setup produces 247 bhp and 360 Nm, combined with an 8-speed torque converter automatic that powers all four wheels. With these features, this SUV competes with rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC.