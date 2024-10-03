Volkswagen Rejigs Variant Lineups Of Virtus And Taigun Amid Festive Season

As the country steps into the festive season, Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport. The Brand has also introduced an enhanced feature package for the Taigun GT Line, along with the introduction of a new Highline Plus variant for both India 2.0 car lines. The Volkswagen Virtus GT Line (6MT) and the Virtus GT Plus Sport (6MT) are launched at a starting price of Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17.84 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Virtus GT Line: Making the sporty appeal of the 'GT' badge more accessible to sedan buyers, the Volkswagen Virtus GT Line comes into existence. The new Virtus GT Line is powered by the 1.0l TSI engine (6-speed automatic and manual transmission).

Making the feature package more exciting, the Virtus GT Line will get features such as an Electric Sunroof, 20.32 cm Digital cockpit, 25.65 cm VW Play Touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, KESSY - Push button start stop, Auto-dimming IRVM, Rain sensing wipers, Auto headlights and much more.

Virtus GT Plus Sport: The extension of the GT Line - Virtus GT Plus Sport, is equipped with a 1.5L TSI EVO motor that can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. The variant is further equipped with features such as 25.65 cm VW Play Touchscreen infotainment with amplifier and subwoofer, 20.32 cm Digital cockpit (instrument cluster), Electric Front Seats (Driver + Co-driver) - 1st in segment, Ventilated front seats, Auto Headlights, Rain sensing wipers and much more.

Taigun GT Line: With the introduction of a new and more premium feature package on the debutant Virtus GT Line, the Brand has also upgraded the feature package for the Taigun GT Line now offers feature additions such as:

20.32 cm Digital cockpit

Electric sunroof

KESSY - Push button start stop

Aluminium pedals

Rain sensing wipers

Auto-dimming IRVM

New Highline Plus variant: Volkswagen India has introduced a new Highline Plus variant that will be powered by the 1.0l TSI petrol engine for both Taigun and Virtus, with prices starting from Rs 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Virtus Highline Plus (MT) and Rs 14.26 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Taigun Highline Plus (MT). The key feature highlights of the Highline Plus variant includes: