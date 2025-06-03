Honda Civic Type R Coming To India; Volkswagen Golf GTI To Get A Rival Soon

Honda Cars India is likely to bring in the Civic Type R hot hatch to the country, in limited numbers, in a similar fashion to the Volkswagen Golf GTI. This comes as a surprise move from Honda in a bid to appeal to the driving enthusiasts in the country. This will be the first instance of Honda bringing the Civic Type R hot hatch to India, where we previously had the Civic sedan on sale for a few years. Yes, the Civic Type R will be expensive, but after the success of the VW Golf GTI, where all 150 units from the first batch were spoken for even before the prices were announced, Honda will have high hopes from the Civic Type R.

Performance car enthusiasts might know that the Civic Type R holds the record for being the fastest front-wheel drive production car around the Nurburgring, with a lap time of 7:44:881. The hot hatch gets a 2.0-litre VTEC turbo petrol engine that makes 325 hp at 6,500 rpm along with churning out 420 Nm of peak torque between 2,500-4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox, something that purists will enjoy. The Honda Civic Type R does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 275 kmph.

Currently, the Volkswagen Golf GTI retails for Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the prices of the Honda Civic Type R to be in the same ballpark, between Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 60 lakh. What is yet to be seen is whether Honda will bring in the Civic Type R in the global spec or re-assess the set of features on offer, so that it could be priced more aggressively.

Source: AutoX