Volkswagen ID.Every1 Concept EV Breaks Cover

Volkswagen ID.Every1 will likely have a range of 250 km
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.Every1 concept. This concept previews an entry-level vehicle, which, according to the brand, has been designed for people looking for an affordable car. The German automaker plans to launch the production-spec version of the vehicle by 2027. Once launched, it will be priced around 20,000 euros (around Rs 18.80 lakh). This will be a part of the brand's plan to introduce nine new all-electric models.
In terms of appearance, the Volkswagen ID.Every1 concept features a design language very different from the outgoing vehicles of the brand. The front fascia of the vehicles consists of rectangular headlights placed on either side of a seemingly illuminated logo on a closed-off grille. Additionally, the brand has given the car vertical fog lamps embedded in the squared-off front bumper. All of this contributes to the boxy design of the EV.
The boxy design of the vehicle becomes even more evident when looking at the EV from the side. Contributing to the design are rectangular glass panels with a flat roofline. The EV also gets a short overhang with slightly flared wheel arches. Meanwhile, the rear end of the vehicle consists of rectangular taillamps with smoothed-out edges. These are placed on blacked-out panels.
Just like most modern EVs, the Volkswagen ID.Every1 concept follows a minimalistic pattern. The highlight of the cabin is a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements include a two-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a dual-tone dashboard with white upholstery for the seats.
The Volkswagen ID.Every1 concept is based on the MEB platform, which also finds use in the ID.2all. The platform gives the vehicle a front-wheel-drive system and will use a newly developed 70 kW (93 hp) electric drive motor. This motor is capable of pushing it to a top speed of 130 kmph. Furthermore, the EV will be capable of offering a range of 250 km.
