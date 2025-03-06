Maruti Suzuki, Gurugram Authorities Join Hands To Implement Traffic Management System

Maruti Suzuki, GMDA, andUtkrisht Society have signed MoA
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the largest car manufacturer in India, has recently announced a partnership with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana, a Haryana State Police affiliate for implementation of an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Gurugram. This initiative is aimed at improving law enforcement while simultaneously increasing road safety in the city.
The implementation of ITMS in Gurugram will be funded by MSIL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. This fund will cover the installation of approximately 400 cameras and radar systems covering 40 km of road stretches across 23 junctions in the city. To make it official, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed between Maruti Suzuki, GMDA, and Utkrisht Society.
Shyamal Misra, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, said, “With the rapid development of Gurugram, the challenges associated with traffic have increased multi-fold in the city. I am sure that Maruti Suzuki's initiative will be helpful in effectively detecting traffic violations, improving law enforcement, and enhancing road safety.”
Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We thank GMDA and Gurugram police for entrusting us with this responsibility to strengthen the traffic enforcement process in Gurugram. Our initiative will support the Gurugram Police to promote road safety and create a culture of compliance and safe driving.”
He added, “Road accident is an area of grave concern in India. Over 1.7 lakh lives were lost in road accidents in 2023 in the country. This translates to one death every three minutes.1 Human errors are a prominent cause of road accident fatalities. Electronic traffic surveillance and subsequent enforcement of road safety regulations will discourage dangerous driving and traffic violations. Over time, this will lead to improved compliance in the city.”
The ITMS will include cameras and radar technology connected to a centralized control center. It will keep track of violations like running red lights, exceeding speed limits, driving against traffic, and failing to wear helmets, while also facilitating automatic recognition of license plates. Any identified violations will be documented and sent to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for further processing.
