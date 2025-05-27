Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched: Top Highlights

Volkswagen Golf GTI has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-oriented hatchback is the second model of the brand in the Indian market to carry the "GTI" suffix in its name, following the Polo GTI, which was earlier discontinued. It is to be noted that the Golf GTI will be sold in the Indian market via the CBU route, with the deliveries scheduled to begin in June. Before the consumers start receiving the car, here are some highlights of the vehicle.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Powertrain

The Volkswagen Golf GTI offered in India features a powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, generating 265 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which efficiently delivers power to the front wheels. Additionally, the Golf GTI is equipped with an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock, enhancing its performance and handling.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Performance

To justify the title of hot hatch, the car boasts impressive acceleration figures for the Golf GTI, claiming it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. Furthermore, the vehicle's top speed is electronically limited to 267 kmph, showcasing its sporty capabilities.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Booking

Even after being the most expensive model of the brand on sale in India, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is already sold out. Specifically, 150 units of the car allocated for the Indian market have already been booked. If reports are to be trusted, the automaker will bring 100 more units of the car in response to the demand.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Safety

Along with performance, the German automaker has focused on the safety of the hatchback with features like seven airbags, rear-view camera & park distance control, and a suite of Level 2 ADAS features. The list includes adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, lane assist, travel assist, rear traffic alert, and more.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Features

As for interiors, it includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports voice commands driven by Chat GPT. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a GTI-specific digital display featuring red accents. Other highlights consist of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-zone climate control, heated and power-adjustable front seats, paddle shifters, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.