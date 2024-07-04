Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In July 2024

July 2024 is likely to see two-wheeler launches from brands like Bajaj, RE, BMW, Ducati and Triumph

The month of July 2024 is going to be rather exciting for two-wheeler enthusiast with multiple launches scheduled. Bajaj is all set to reveal, if not launch, the world's first CNG motorcycle. Then Royal Enfield will take the wraps off the Guerrilla 450, the second model to be based on the Sherpa 450 engine platform. Ducati India is on a roll, teasing the Hypermotard 698 Mono almost on a daily basis and Triumph Motorcycles India has begun started taking bookings for the Daytona 660. So, before the month ends, we are going to be spoilt for choices.

Bajaj Freedom 125 - July 5, 2024

The first launch/reveal of course is the brand-new Bajaj CNG bike, likely to be called 'Freedom 125'. It will have a 125 cc and will run on both CNG and petrol. Expect the motorcycle to have solid fuel efficiency and going by how Bajaj operates, we expect the pricing to be competitive as well.

Also Read: Bajaj CNG Bike Likely To Be Named Freedom 125

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 - July 17, 2024

And then, we have the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 slated to make its global debut on July 17, 2024. Like we said, it will feature the same Sherpa 450 single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine but will be a roadster, rather than an ADV. It is expected to have a modern classic design with some new cycle parts such as regular telescopic fork, to keep prices in check. Expect the motor to make the same power and torque as the Himalayan 450.

BMW CE 04 - July 24, 2024

BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch its CE 04 electric scooter on July 24 and needless to say, it will be a premium two-wheeler and expensive, in typical BMW fashion. The scooter gets an 8.9 kWh battery with a claimed range of 130 km. There's a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is liquid-cooled and makes 31 kW of max power along with 62 Nm of peak torque. The scooter has a top speed of 120 kmph. Expect it to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati Hypermotard 698

Ducati India has been teasing the Hypermotard 698 Mono on its social media handles for a while now, indicating a launch the coming weeks. Revealed late last year, the Hypermotard 698 Mono, as the name suggests, gets a 659 cc single-cylinder engine, which is the world's most powerful single-cylinder unit at the moment. The single-cylinder engine makes 77.5 bhp at 9,750 rpm along with 63 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Teased For India

Triumph Daytona 660

And lastly, there's the Triumph Daytona 660, which is likely to be launched this month as well. Bookings for the new Triumph supersport have begun in India, for Rs. 25,000 and deliveries are likely to begin in the next month or so. We expect the Daytona 660 to be priced below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle gets the tried and tested 660 cc inline-triple engine, which also does duty on the Trident and the Tiger Sport. On the Daytona, it makes 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and has a peak torque output of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. It will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 in India.

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Bookings Begin In India