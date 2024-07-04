New Bajaj CNG Bike Likely To Be Named Freedom 125

The Bajaj CNG motorcycle is likely to be called 'Freedom 125'

Bajaj is all set to launch the first ever CNG+petrol powered motorcycle in the world on July 5, 2024 and it is likely to be called the Freedom 125. The name was leaked on the Bajaj Auto website for a brief period of time. There has been a lot of buzz around the new Bajaj motorcycle, which promises to be highly fuel efficient and practical. And yes, there was a motorcycle called the 'LML Freedom', which was on sale in India many years ago. But that's got nothing to do with the Bajaj Freedom, which was previously speculated to be named 'Bruzer'. But 'Freedom' does seem more apt for the motorcycle.

The '125' in the name hints at the displacement of the engine. Whether it is from an existing platform or an all-new engine, that is yet to be determined. Bajaj is likely to launch the Freedom 125 in two variants - a regular model and a premium model, with more colour options and features. Bajaj had trademarked names like Marathon, Glider, Trekker and Freedom earlier this year.

The dual fuel motorcycle from Bajaj Auto has been spotted testing multiple times and the latest teaser released by Bajaj Auto reveals that the motorcycle will have a toggle button to switch from petrol to CNG and vice versa. Other features include a round LED headlight and a flat seat that offers more practicality. It will go up against other 125 cc bikes in the segment and expect Bajaj to price it competitively. Like its recent motorcycles, Bajaj is likely to offer a decent set of features on the Freedom 125 as well.