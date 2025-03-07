Ultraviolette Tesseract Flies Past 20,000 Pre-Bookings, Introductory Price Extended

Ultraviolette Tesseract has a 6 kWh battery pack
Ultraviolette Automotive launched its first electric scooter, Tesseract, in the Indian market on March 5, 2025 at an introductory price of Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). At the time, the brand announced that the introductory prices for the EV would be limited to the first 10,000 bookings. However, after receiving overwhelming demand with over 20,000 bookings within 48 hours of launch, the manufacturer has extended the offers.
Based on the latest announcement, the introductory prices of the Ultraviolette Tesseract will now be valid for the first 50,000 bookings. Addressing this development, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said, "We are absolutely thrilled by the response to the Tesseract from across India. The overwhelming demand in such a short span is a testament to the trust and excitement that our customers have in Ultraviolette's vision for the future of mobility. The Tesseract represents a paradigm shift in mobility, and with this incredible momentum we are excited to redefine the riding experience for customers in the segment."
The Ultraviolette Tesseract comes with a design inspired by a combat helicopter. This can be seen in the form of an apron consisting of sharp lines and a twin headlamp setup with DRLs. The sides of the EV follow the same design language giving the electric scooter a rather sporty persona. The lines on the sides converge at the tail lamp. This design is complemented by four paint scheme options: Desert Sand, Sonic Pink, Solar White, and Stealth Black.
The electric two-wheeler is equipped with features such as a 7-inch TFT touchscreen, built-in navigation, 34-liter storage space under the seat, ride analytics, towing alerts, and 14-inch wheels. To enhance rider safety, the manufacturer includes elements like front and rear RADAR technology, blind spot detection, collision avoidance systems, overtaking notifications, lane change assistance, rear-end collision alerts, an integrated Dashcam, haptic feedback on the handlebars, and more.
The Ultraviolette Tesseract gives an IDC range of 261 km on a single charge credits to the 6 kWh battery pack.This unit powers an electric motor that generates 20 hp. With this power, the EV can go from 0 to 80 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has the capability to reach a maximum speed of 125 kmph.
