Ultraviolette Shockwave Introductory Price Extended Due To High Demand

Ultraviolette Shockwave has a claimed range of 165 km
Ultraviolette launched the Shockwave electric bike on 5 March 2025 in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At the time, the brand announced that the introductory prices for the machine would be valid for the first 1,000 consumers. However, the brand has now extended the introductory prices to the next 1,000 bookings. This has been done because of an explosive demand for the EV as it received the first 1,000 bookings within 24 hours.
The Ultraviolette Shockwave is the first enduro electric motorcycle of the brand and has been designed to look the part. It comes with a tall beak at the front and a vertically stacked LED headlamp. It features a high handlebar design reminiscent of those found on rally bikes, along with a seat that integrates smoothly into the slender tail section. This is further enhanced by two available color options: Cosmic Black and Frost White.
Weighing in at 120 kg, the Ultraviolette Shockwave boasts an IDC range of 165 km per single charge. It is equipped with an electric motor that produces 14.5 hp and delivers 505 Nm of torque at the wheel. This power allows the Ultraviolette Shockwave to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed capped at 120 km/h.
The list of rider aid features on the bike include four traction control modes, switchable dual-channel ABS, and six levels of regen. To switch through the settings, the brand offers a 5-inch TFT full-colour display. Meanwhile, the suspension duties are taken care of by a 37 mm cartridge type system offering 200 mm travel for the front. The rear end gets a mono-shock absorber with 180 mm travel.
Braking is the responsibility of a 270 mm disc with dual piston caliper at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear end with a floating single piston caliper. These brakes are mounted on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.
