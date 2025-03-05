Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India Priced At Rs 1.50 Lakh: Check Range, Features

Ultraviolette Shockwave is the first dual-purpose motorcycle of the brand
Ultraviolette has launched its first dual-purpose electric motorcycle in the Indian market called the Shockwave. The two-wheeler comes at an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first ten thousand consumers. Based on a light-weight platform, the road-legal EV has been launched alongside the first electric scooter of the brand, Tesseract. It is to be noted that these are the first of the multiple launches of the brand coming in the near future under a new expansion plan.
Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India: Design, Range, Price, Features
Ultraviolette Shockwave: DesignThe dual purpose of the electric motorcycle is highlighted by its slim design. The bike comes with a sleek design with a high-beak and a vertically stacked headlamp with dual-projector LED lights. It also gets a high handlebar with a design for the seat usually seen on rally bikes. The seat merges well with the slim tail section. Additionally, the bike seems to have given the bike a handlebar for improved handling off-road. All of this is complemented by two paint scheme options: Electric Yellow with black and White with Red.
Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India: Design, Range, Price, Features
Ultraviolette Shockwave: RangeThe Ultraviolette Shockwave, with a weight of 120 kg offers an IDC range of 165 km on a single charge. It gets an electric motor producing 14 hp of power. All of this can be used to launch the Ultraviolette Shockwave from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds, while the top-speed is limited to 120 kmph.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world