UK-Spec Toyota Hilux Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid Tech; Coming To India?

Toyota has now launched the Hilux Mild-Hybrid in the United Kingdom. The Toyota Hilux with the 48V mild hybrid system goes on sale at 49,640 Pounds, which is Rs 55.12 lakh (approx). While the introduction of the 48V mild-hybrid tech to the Hilux is still under question for the India-spec model, the system does add to the truck's fuel efficiency and refinement. The addition of the tech to the India-spec model, still looks sometime away, but we could first see in being inducted on the Fortuner.

Toyota Hilux Hybrid: Engine And Powertrain

The Toyota Hilux Hybrid has the same 2.8-liter turbo-charged diesel engine as the existing model. However, Toyota has added a 48V lithium-ion battery and an electric motor. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and delivers a peak power and torque output of 201 BHP and 500 Nm, respectively.

Toyota has also worked on the refinement and made it more suitable for the off-roading task. The addition of a hybrid system makes the engine idle at 600 clicks a minute, which is a reduction of 20 per cent from the older idling speed of 720 rpm.



Toyota Hilux Hybrid: Dimensions

The Toyota Hilux Hybrid gets a slight change in the dimensions that makes it a bit wider than the models on sale currently. It is 5,325 mm long, is 1,900 mm wide and stands tall at 1,865 mm. It has a payload of up to 1,000 kg and a towing capacity of 3,500 kg.

Toyota Hilux Hybrid: Features

This is the first ever Hilux model to feature a Multi-Terrain Select system. This feature allows it to adjust the drive force, suspension and hydraulic brake pressure and gives it a better control on every terrain. The Toyota Hilux 48V boasts six off-road modes, like- sand, mud, rock, dirt, deep snow and auto.

Apart from these features, it also gets a 360-degree camera, Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite that consists of features like- adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and more.