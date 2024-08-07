Two-Wheeler Retail Sales July 2024; Hero MotoCorp Continues To Lead The Segment

Hero MotoCorp continues to lead the retail sales for July 2024

In July 2024 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) pipped Hero MotoCorp in wholesale (despatches) numbers by a significant margin. Last month, HMSI sold 483,100 units, registering a significant 43 per cent year-on-year growth. This included domestic sales of 4,39,118 units and 43,982 units of exports. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp registered 3,70,274 units in July 2024, which is a difference of 112,826 units. But if we consider the FADA numbers which focus on retail sales, Hero continues to lead the segment. But Honda is steadily catching up, as is evident by the wholesale numbers for July 2024.

Also Read: Honda Trumps Hero MotoCorp In July 2024 Sales

Two-Wheeler Manufacturer Retail Sales For July 2024 Hero MotoCorp 394,902 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India 368,409 TVS Motor Company 231,492 Bajaj Auto 143,330 Suzuki Motorcycle India 79,881 Royal Enfield 57,430 Yamaha 54,514

If we consider the retail sales figures for July 2024, Hero MotoCorp continues to be on the top spot, closely followed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, which is just 26,493 units behind. Then comes TVS and Bajaj Auto, followed by Suzuki Motorcycle India, Royal Enfield and Yamaha. It should be noted that Suzuki Motorcycle India registered its highest ever monthly sales in July 2024.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sells 3.70 lakh Two-Wheelers In July 2024

The difference between the wholesale and retail sales is that the wholesale numbers are the units which are despatched from the plant(s) of the OEM while retail sales are the numbers which are actually registered and show up on the VAHAN portal.