Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 3.70 Lakh Scooters & Motorcycles In July 2024

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 370,274 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2024. The company has sold 1,905,430 motorcycles and scooters in FY'25 so far (April-July) reflecting a growth of 9.3% over the corresponding period of FY'24, when it sold 1,743,884 units. Hero MotoCorp's emerging mobility brand, VIDA, continued to register a positive sales trend. During the month, VIDA achieved its highest-ever monthly dispatches for the second consecutive month and crossed the 5000 mark in retail sales. The VIDA V1 scooter's market share has also increased month-on-month.

In global business too the company continued to witness a positive trend. During the month, Hero MotoCorp achieved its highest monthly global dispatches for this year and has registered a growth of nearly 33% in the April-July 2024 (73,733) period compared to the corresponding period in FY'24 (55,430).

The Company rationalized its domestic dispatches during July 2024, while it plans to increase its dispatches leading up to the festive season. It experienced supply-chain constraints and logistics disruptions that impacted dispatches during the month.

Paying tribute to its visionary Founder Chairman, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, the company introduced a collector's edition motorcycle, "The Centennial", on July 1, 2024. With only 100 meticulously handcrafted units, the bikes are being auctioned to employees, associates, business partners, and stakeholders, with the proceeds supporting societal initiatives, reflecting Chairman Emeritus' enduring commitment to giving back to the community.

Hero MotoCorp was honoured with the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in the Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design category for the Surge S32. The Surge S32 is a revolutionary, world's first, class-changing vehicle that can seamlessly transform between a two-wheeler and a three-wheeler in just three minutes through an intelligent user interface.

