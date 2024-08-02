2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx (5-Door) Fully Leaked Ahead Of Launch: PICS

Mahindra is all set to give independence to the much-anticipated Thar 5-door from camouflage on the 77th Independence Day of the country. However, it seems like the Thar Roxx has taken things into its own hands and has decided to leave the veils much prior to the official launch date. Recently, Rushlane posted pictures of the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx on their website sans camo, revealing its complete side profile. The front fascia of the SUV was already revealed by the company, but the side profile remained hidden.

2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design

With the new leaked images, it is evident that Mahindra has changed things much further away from how the audience expected them to be. The rear quarter glass is triangular to accommodate a thicker B-pillar. While it looks quite appalling on the hard-top trim, it could give the Thar Roxx a seductive silhouette when it plans to go topless. Also, the Thar Roxx features a slanted roof, which is inviting not-so-pleasing opinions on the internet. The design for the alloy wheel is fresh, as opposed to the three-door model. In addition, the circular rear wheel arches of the outgoing model are now replaced with squarish wheel arches.

2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features

Unlike the 3-door iteration, the new 5-door Thar Roxx gets a dual-tone interior. The rear seats will be more spacious this time and easily accessible, too. A generous increment on the boot space is also on the cards. As for features, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will have a long list, including a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, premium sound system, 360-degree camera, ADAS, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic AC and more.

Also Read - 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx To Feature These FIVE Changes On The Inside

Mahindra Thar 5-Door: Specs

The Thar 5-door's engine choices will include a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk oil burner. There will be both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices on offer. Yes, the 5-door Thar will come equipped with a 4x4 drivetrain, comprising a low-ratio gearbox, MLD at rear axles, and brake-locking front axles. To keep prices competitive, a 4x2 variant could be a part of the list. The SUV will be longer than the 3-door Thar by roughly 300 mm. Also, it will taller and marginally wider than its 3-door iteration.