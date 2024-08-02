Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, ZX(O) Trims Back On Shelves As Bookings Reopen: Deets Inside

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has opened its order books for the ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Innova Hycross again after they were closed for a short duration for the past few months. After the MPV's launch in November 2022, the demand for the strong-hybrid variant's top-spec grades was recorded to be higher than the company's production capacity. Thus, the bookings for the top-end grades were put on a temporary hold. During the pause, the automaker focused on streamlining the production process to resume bookings and reduce the waiting period for the Innova Hycross.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled to announce the re-opening of booking for top-end grades of the Innova Hycross, ZX and ZX (O), effective August 1st, 2024. This reflects our commitment to provide access to our varied product choices to cater to customer desires. The Innova Hycross has become a highly sought-after model, appreciated for its unmatched comfort and convenience. With its advanced technology, strong hybrid electric system, and robust design, the Innova Hycross has set new benchmarks in the market. We are truly humbled by the strong acceptance and confidence entrusted by our customers on this product."

He further added, "We deeply appreciate the patience of our valued customers during the temporary halt period and regret any inconvenience. We are confident that the re-opening of the bookings of the Innova Hycross top-end grades will further enrich our customers' driving experiences and fulfil their mobility aspirations.”

The Toyota Innova Hycross is based on the company's TNGA platform, and it accommodates a strong-hybrid powertrain that is claimed to deliver a mileage of 23.24 kmpl. It uses a 2.0l petrol engine in tandem with an electric motor and battery pack. The combined power output stands at 186 Hp, proving ample pulling power to the MPV.