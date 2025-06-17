TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Trademarked Overseas, Will It Come To India?

TVS is planning to launch an all-new electric scooter in the global market. Recently, the two-wheeler manufacturer has filed a patent application for its upcoming entry-level 'Orbiter' electric scooter in Indonesia. Also, the name was earlier trademarked in India as well. Reports suggest that this electric scooter will be positioned below the TVS iQube, currently available in the Indian market.

TVS currently offers the iQube with three variants available in the market- the iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. It has two battery pack options, that is, a 2.2 kWh and a 3.5 kWh battery pack. The smaller battery pack is claimed to deliver 94 km of range and takes 2 hr 45 minutes to charge from 0 percent to 80 percent. The 3.5 kWh battery pack option is claimed to give 145 km of range and can charge from 0-80 percent in 4 hr 30 minutes.

TVS Orbiter trademarked in Indonesia

Though not much has been revealed about the TVS Orbiter, we know that the brand is likely to place it below the iQube electric scooter. Hence, it is expected to come up with a smaller battery pack option (could add a 3.5 kWh battery later). Also, the prices of the TVS iQube start from around Rs 95,000, and the Orbiter is expected to be priced at a much more affordable rate than the iQube.

The trademark documents suggest that TVS has taken the Orbiter name for its electric scooter. The exact name will only be finalized as the launch gets closer. Previous reports also suggest that the Indian two-wheeler major has also filed a trademark for 'EV-one' and 'O'.

Since the Orbiter nameplate has been recently trademarked, the brand has not specified any much details about its upcoming offerings. However, the new electric scooter is likely to be launched by the festival season.