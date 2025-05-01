TVS Motor Records 16% Sales Growth in April 2025, Driven by Strong Two-Wheeler and EV Demand

TVS Motor Company reported a robust 16 per cent year-on-year growth in overall sales for April 2025, with total units rising to 443,896, up from 383,615 units in April 2024. The company's two-wheeler sales saw a 15 per cent increase, climbing to 430,330 units in April 2025 compared to 374,592 units in the same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a steady 7 per cent growth, reaching 323,647 units, up from 301,449 units in April 2024. Motorcycles contributed significantly to the growth, with sales rising by 17 per cent to 220,527 units. Scooter sales were also strong, registering an 18 per cent jump to 169,741 units in April 2025.

TVS' electric vehicle (EV) portfolio continued its upward trajectory, with sales growing by an impressive 59 per cent. The company sold 27,684 EVs in April 2025, compared to 17,403 units a year earlier. Exports remained a key growth driver for the company, with total overseas sales increasing by 45 per cent to 116,880 units. Two-wheeler exports alone grew 46 per cent, reaching 106,683 units compared to 73,143 units in April 2024. The three-wheeler segment also performed well, recording a 50 per cent growth in sales. TVS sold 13,566 units in April 2025, up from 9,023 units in the same period last year.

TVS Motor Company had a stellar FY2024-25, registering its highest ever sales, revenue and profitability. The company reported its highest-ever revenue for the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs. 36,251 crore - a 14 per cent increase compared to Rs. 31,776 crore, registered in 2023-24. The Company's operating EBITDA margin improved by 120 basis points, reaching 12.3 per cent for the year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged by 31 per cent, standing at Rs, 3,629 crore for the year ended March 2025, up from Rs. 2,781 crore in the previous year. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to Rs. 2,711 crore, compared to Rs. 2,083 crore for the year ended March 2024. For the quarter ended March 2025, TVS Motor Company's revenue from operations grew by 17 per cent to Rs. 9,550 crore, up from Rs. 8,169 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.