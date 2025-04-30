TVS Apache RTS X Design Patented- Launch Likely?

TVS Apache RTS X
TVS Motor is silently preparing to expand its line of motorcycles on sale in India with new models in the pipeline. Some of these upcoming models will mark the manufacturer's presence in a new segment. Among these is a Supermoto, and the brand seems to be laying the groundwork for the same. Recently, the automaker has filed a design patent to secure rights to the design of what seems to be the TVS Apache RTS X. The bike has similarities with the Supermoto Concept showcased by the OEM at the 2025 Auto Expo, and might be the next big thing for the brand.
Diving into the details, the patented design reveals the details of the Supermoto concept. This can be a sign that the brand is working on the development of a production-spec model. However, there has been no official announcement addressing the subject. Considering the recent addition of models in the segment, it would be no surprise if the automaker jumps in to claim its share.
If the TVS Apache RTS X steps into the world as a production model, it is likely to get an RTXD4 engine, which gets 299 cc displacement with a single-cylinder and liquid-cooling. This unit is capable of producing 35 hp of power and 28.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
Meanwhile, the hardware consists of a USD fork at the front, which might be fully adjustable. They are also expected to provide long travel with high ground clearance, which is a basic trait of a motorcycle in this segment. The rear end has a mono-shock suspension. These will be connected to 17-inch wheels wrapped in fat tyres. There will also be features like a fully digital instrument cluster, integrated tail lights, and more.
