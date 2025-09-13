TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Special Edition Launched In India; Check Price

TVS Motor Company has launched a new special edition version of the Jupiter 110 scooter in the Indian market, called the Stardust Black special edition. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 93,031 (ex-showroom) and is positioned above the top-spec Disc SXC variant. For the same reason, it is also the most expensive iteration of the scooter.



The top-tier TVS Jupiter 110 Special Edition is finished in an all-black color scheme, except for the chrome exhaust heat shield. The bodywork features all badging, including the company logo, and the scooter's model name is finished in a bronze hue, differing from the chrome badging found on the other four variants available.

Also Read: Yamaha R3, MT-03 Likely To Get Rs 30,000 Price Cut Under GST 2.0



Like the Disc SXC model, the Jupiter Stardust Black does not come with a kick-start feature; however, this option can be purchased as an accessory at the dealership. The Jupiter is powered by a 113.3 cc air-cooled engine that produces 7.91 bhp and 9.80 Nm of maximum torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.



This mechanical setup is complemented by a telescopic hydraulic front suspension and a twin-tube emulsion shock absorber at the rear, featuring a 3-step adjustable system. For braking, a 220 mm disc is used at the front, while a 130 mm drum is utilized at the rear, equipped with 90/90-12 tubeless tyres on both ends.



The scooter gets SmartXonnect connectivity features such as voice assistance, distance to empty, vehicle tracking, average fuel consumption, call and SMS notifications, along with navigation support. In terms of dimensions, 1,848 mm in length, 665 mm in width, and 1,158 mm in height, the scooter boasts a wheelbase of 1,275 mm and a ground clearance of 163 mm.