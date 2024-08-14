TVS iQube Celebration Edition Launched To Celebrate 78th Independence Day

As we prepare to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, TVS Motor Company has launched a limited 'Celebration Edition' of its all-electric scooter - TVS iQube. The TVS iQube Celebration Edition is based on the iQube's 3.4 kWh and iQube S trims. The introduction of this limited edition commemorates the sales of over 3.5 lakh iQube electric scooters in the country.

The TVS iQube 3.4 kWh 'Celebration Edition' is available at Rs 1,19,628 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the TVS iQube S 'Celebration Edition' is priced at Rs 1,29,420 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi). The bookings for the Celebration Edition variants will open on August 15, 2024, and deliveries will begin on August 26, 2024, on a first come first serve basis.

The TVS iQube Celebration Edition is limited to just 1,000 units each, of both iQube 34 kWh and iQube S variants. Consumers will be offered the option to settle down with the Celebration Edition, which offers amplified aesthetic appeal and makes for a token of appreciation for our freedom fighters. The limited edition iQube features a dual-tone colour scheme, complemented by bold decals and special badging, prominently showcasing the hashtag #CelebrationEdition.

In other news, TVS Motor Company is also preparing to launch the new TVS Jupiter 110. The scooter is expected to sport apron-mounted LED DRLs on the apron. We are expecting a major overhaul in terms of design and platform, but the Jupiter 110 will undergo some revisions to don a fresher appeal. As it is the best-selling product of the indigenous two-wheeler manufacturer, we'll have to see how TVS manages to soup up its recipe that's working beautifully well.