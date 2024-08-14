BSA Goldstar 650 India Launch; What To Expect

The BSA Goldstar gets a 650 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine

The BSA Goldstar 650 is all set to be launched tomorrow in India. BSA will be the third two-wheeler to be launched by Classic Legends after Jawa and Yezdi. And the first modern motorcycle from the BSA brand will be the Goldstar. Now, the Goldstar has already been on sale for a year in international markets and it gets a 650 cc single-cylinder engine, taking on the likes of Royal Enfield's 650 cc parallel-twin motorcycle range. Now the BSA Goldstar will be positioned above the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles and here's what we know so far about the motorcycle and what we can expect.

Now, the motorcycle uses a modern version of the 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Rotax engine that was also used in the BMW F650 Funduro, which was on sale in the mid to late 90s. The motor makes 45 hp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm and weighs in at 201 kg (as per the British website). The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency is 25 kmpl.

Also Read:2024 Jawa 42 Launched In India With Updates

The motorcycle gets 41 mm telescopic fork up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with 5-step adjustment for preload. Up front, there is a single 320 mm disc with Brembo twin-piston floating calliper and a 255 mm disc at the rear with a Brembo single-piston floating calliper. Internationally, the BSA Goldstar gets an 18-inch wire-spoke rim at the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear, shod with Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyres - 100/90-18 up front and 150/70-R17 at the rear.

The Goldstar 650 will have a seat height of 780 mm, which makes it easily accessible to a majority of modern classic motorcycle buyers in India. The motorcycle is available in five colour options in international markets along with a 'legacy edition'.

Expect the BSA Goldstar 650 to be priced competitively, taking on the 650 cc line-up from Royal Enfield, which already carry aggressive pricing. But, to give you an idea, the Goldstar 650 is priced at around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) in the UK.