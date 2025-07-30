BSA Scrambler 650, Bantam Unveiled Overseas; Check Details

BSA seems to be working on diversifying its motorcycle portfolio across the globe. The British motorcycle maker launched the Goldstar in India last year and is currently the only motorcycle by the brand available in India. However, BSA recently shared a teaser image of the Scrambler 650 on social media and has now unveiled the BSA Bantam 350 and Scrambler 650 in the United Kingdom.

Also Read: Ather Energy Closing Market Share Gap With Ola Electric, Rizta Remains Company's Best-Seller

BSA Bantam 350

With the new BSA Bantam on board, the brand has resurrected the Bantam nameplate. The original BSA Bantam was a two-stroke motorcycle, with engine displacement ranging between 123cc and 173cc, and produced between 1948 and 1971. Based on the Jawa 42 FJ, the BSA Bantam 350 gets the same 334cc, liquid-cooled, Alpha 2 engine as seen on the Jawa-Yezdi lineup. This power unit is keen to deliver a peak power and torque output of 29 bhp and 29 Nm, respectively. While the upswept rear seat and handlebars resemble its Jawa sibling, BSA has fitted a twin exhaust pipe that separates it from the Jawa 42.

BSA Bantam 350

BSA Scrambler 650

The brand has also revealed the BSA Scrambler 650 alongside the Bantam 350 in the UK. While it is expected to carry forward its power unit from the Goldstar 650, it gets a host of changes to suit the off-road capable 'Scrambler' nameplate. It gets a beak-styled fender up front, round headlights, and engine bash plates, set to make it an off-road capable machine.

BSA Scrambler 650

The brand has not yet stated its plan to bring the motorcycles to the Indian market. It is expected that BSA will soon devise a strategy to bring the Bantam 350 and the Scrambler to rival the Royal Enfield lineup.