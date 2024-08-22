2024 TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India At Rs 73,700: Better Than Honda Activa?

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), one of the leading global automakers has today launched the all-new TVS Jupiter 110. The scooter is priced from Rs 73,700, ex-showroom. The scooter comes equipped with a next-gen engine and futuristic, first-in-segment features. The company claims that the new-gen TVS Jupiter 110 exemplifies the very essence of "Zyada" - more style, mileage, performance, comfort, convenience, safety, and technology. Well, TVS is trying to take on the Honda Activa with more feature and better everyday usability with the new-gen Jupiter 110.

Speaking at the launch of the all-new TVS Jupiter 110, Mr. K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "The All New TVS Jupiter 110 demonstrates our commitment to investing on customer expectations, engineering, technology, design and ergonomics; ahead of the curve. We have also upgraded the quality of customer experience at TVSM showrooms, and the new TVS Jupiter 110 takes that entire experience package forward. We are confident that the TVS Jupiter with its many first-in-segment features will further build our position in the two-wheeler market."

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Performance

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc engine, spitting out a peak power output of 8.02 Hp and 9.8 Nm of max torque. With the new-gen engine, coupled with the iGO mild-hybrid tech, the scooter has achieved a 10% increase in mileage compared to its predecessor. It has an intelligent ignition system with auto Start-Stop functionality and ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) aimed at enhancing performance by harnessing power from the battery during overtaking and climbing. This facilitates additional acceleration precisely when required. Moreover, it now boasts of a lowered centre of gravity with a floor-board-mounted fuel tank. The handling has improved as well, with new larger 12-inch tyres.

TVS Jupiter 110: Design

The TVS Jupiter 110 is designed with ergonomics at its core, featuring a well-positioned handlebar, spacious floorboard, and an accessible seat height, ensuring maximum comfort for riders of all sizes and genders.

In terms of styling, it now features Infinity lights on the front apron for a fresher appeal, along with a redesigned headlamp cowl. It also comes equipped with a fully digital colour LCD speedometer with smart alerts, and average and real-time mileage indicators. Around the rear, a similar treatment for the taillamps adds cohesion to the design.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Variants & Colours

The new-gen Jupiter 110 has a palette of exciting colours - Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. The prices start from Rs. 73,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the scooter is available in 4 variants - Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC at all TVSM dealerships.