Yamaha R3, MT-03 Likely To Get Rs 30,000 Price Cut Under GST 2.0

Yamaha Motor India recently revised the prices of its smaller motorcycles sold in the Indian market after the announcement of revised GST slabs. The max price cut announced by the Japanese automaker was for the entry-level supersport R15 at Rs 17,581. At the time, the brand refrained from announcing the changes in the prices of its two middle-weight motorcycles sold in the market, i.e., R3 and the MT-03.

The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 are both based on a 321 cc engine. Hence, falling under the 350 cc category, they are covered in the GST reforms made by the government. Now, multiple reports suggest that the brand is considering both motorcycles for a price cut of around Rs 30,000. Making motorcycles more affordable can be a game-changer for their sales numbers.

If the changes are implemented, this will be the second consecutive price cut for the Yamaha R3 and the MT-03. As part of its new strategy, the brand reduced the prices of models by up to Rs 1.1 lakh, giving the supersport a price tag of Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the naked sport came at Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

With a reduction of around Rs 30,000, the R3 will come at Rs 3.3 lakh, while the MT-03 will have a price tag of Rs 3.2 lakh. These changes will give the motorcycles a relatively better position against rivals like TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 390 Duke, RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, and others.

Both bikes use an identical 321cc parallel twin-cylinder DOHC 4-valve per cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces up to 42 hp of maximum power and 29.5 Nm of maximum torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission.