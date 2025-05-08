Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Triumph Motorcycles has recently teased a new variant of Speed Triple 1200 RS on its social media handles. Now, the Speed Triple 1200 RS is a proper litre-class naked roadster all by itself, but the new variant, likely to be called 'RX', could be even sportier, with added features, revised ergonomics and possibly few tweaks to the engine and the output. The Speed Triple 1200 RS, owing to its size and power, hasn't been a success in India, with its sibling, the Street Triple 765 RS being more popular.

The short teaser shows glimpses of the new motorcycle, wearing a neon green shade, with the letters 'RX' on the fuel tank. Triumph enthusiasts would remember that the company launched a Street Triple RX about a decade ago and now the 'RX' brand is likely to be resurrected. What is also evident in the teaser is that the rider ergonomics is has been tweaked a bit. You can see the clip-on handlebar and slightly rear set footpegs, hinting at a racier seating position. Now, spy shots of the Speed Triple 1200 RS also revealed that the motorcycle gets semi-active electronic suspension. Expect the new model to get fatter rubber and new rims, as seen on the test mule.

The current Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets a 1,160 cc in-line triple cylinder engine, which makes 180.5 hp at 10,750 rpm with peak torque output of 128 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. Now, the motorcycle will be revealed for global markets on May 13, 2025 but it is unlikely that the Speed Triple RX will be launched in India.



Sypshot Source: MCN