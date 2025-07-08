2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Launched In India At Rs 20.39 Lakh

After updating the Trident 660, Triumph has now launched the 2026 iteration of the Triple 1200 RS. While the overall build and aspects remain the same, the brand has brought some mechanical changes to the updated Triple 1200 RS.

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS features a 1160cc, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine capable of producing a peak power and torque output of 183hp and 128Nm, respectively. The power and torque output are 3 points higher than the previous models. The brand has achieved this increase in output by installing a free-flowing exhaust unit on the motorcycle.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Hardware Updates

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS now gets electronically adjustable Ohlins EC3 suspension, while the previous model used to get mechanical ones. Also, the brand has equipped the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS with Pirelli Supercorsa V3 tyres, ditching the older Metzeler Racetec RR rubber tyres. Apart from these updates, the rest of the hardware aspects remain the same.

Also, the 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets updated mechanics with independently adjustable wheelie control via the traction control system.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Price

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets three color variants, including Cosmic Yellow, Sapphire Black, and Carnival Red. It is available at a starting price of Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a price increase of 2.44 lakh.

