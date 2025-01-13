Triumph Scrambler 400X Gets Offer Of Up To Rs 12,500 For January 2025

Triumph Motorcycles is planning on starting the new year with high sales numbers. To do so, the brand is offering free accessories of up to Rs 12,500 until 31 January 2025. Earlier, the brand announced that this offer will be valid till 31 December 2025. However, it has now been extended by the brand for the entry-level scrambler. It is to be noted that the Scrambler 400X is among the brand's most affordable motorcycles sharing the stage with the Speed 400 and the Speed T4.

The list of free accessories for the Triumph Scrambler 400X includes a high mudguard kit, lower engine bars, a coated windscreen, a luggage rack kit, and a tank pad. To top it off, the brand also offers an official Triumph merchandise T-shirt. It is to be noted that the bike has a starting price of Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).



The Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets a 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine at its core. This unit is tuned to produce 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with a six-speed transmission featuring a slip and assist clutch for seamless gear shifts.

For suspension, it utilizes a 43mm upside-down fork in the front with 150mm of travel, along with a preload-adjustable mono-shock in the rear, which provides a comfortable experience both on-road and off-road.

The Scrambler 400 X features 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, fitted with dual-purpose tires to ensure excellent grip across different terrains. Stopping power is provided by a robust 300mm front disc brake and a 230mm rear disc brake, both supported by a dual-channel ABS system. For improved off-road performance, the rear ABS can be deactivated to enhance traction on loose surfaces.

The bike also gets a long list of features including a ride-by-wire throttle for precise handling, a switchable traction control system for increased safety, full LED lighting, a handy Type-C charging port, and a user-friendly semi-digital display. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X comes in a single version with three attractive color choices: Khaki Green, Carnival Red, and Phantom Black.