Toyota Winter Carnival Service Campaign Announced: Free Check-Up And More

Toyota and reliability go hand-in-hand, and to in pursuit of the same, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of its 'Winter Carnival' service campaign. The campaign features an array of exciting offers designed to enhance customer safety, comfort, and the overall driving experience. The campaign will be implemented across all authorized Toyota dealerships in Northern India. The initiative aims to reinforce TKM's commitment to offering customers a seamless, reliable, and delightful ownership experience.

Key Highlights of the 'Winter Carnival' include:

A complimentary 20-point vehicle safety and health check-up, including inspection of tyre and battery condition, examination of rubber components, lights, fog lamps, and other essential parts to ensure optimal performance throughout the winter season.

Special value packages and attractive offers on essential service parts replacement.

Exciting deals on accessories and assured gifts with the purchase of TGLOSS treatments.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Vice President & Chief Representative - North Region, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "With our Customer-First philosophy, we remain committed to delivering best-in-class service experiences to our valued customers. Drawing from customer insights, we have curated the Awesome Winter Carnival Campaign, featuring customized service value packages designed to keep our customers' vehicles winter-ready. We are confident that this initiative will further enhance ownership satisfaction and strengthen the joy of driving a Toyota vehicle."

The Winter Carnival will be available across NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh at all authorized Toyota dealerships, and will run from November to December 2025.